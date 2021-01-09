Ravencoin (RVN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.22 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $138.80 million and approximately $25.22 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00108014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.00690188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,875,575,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

