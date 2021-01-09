RChain Achieves Market Cap of $10.57 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. One RChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RChain has traded down 3% against the US dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $143,208.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.26 or 0.03763932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00290272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

