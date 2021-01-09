Real Matters’ (REA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Atb Cap Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$165.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.66 million.

