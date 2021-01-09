RealChain Price Up 332.1% Over Last 7 Days (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 362.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, RealChain has traded 332.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RealChain has a market cap of $634,678.00 and approximately $58,939.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RealChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.26 or 0.03763932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00290272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RCT is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,356,973 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.