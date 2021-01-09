Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Realogy alerts:

NYSE:RLGY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 2,519,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,452. Realogy has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.93.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 1,185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.