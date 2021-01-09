RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.06.

RP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get RealPage alerts:

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in RealPage during the third quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RealPage by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in RealPage during the third quarter worth $80,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RealPage during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 437.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $86.46 on Friday. RealPage has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.92 and a beta of 0.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.