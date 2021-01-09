Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.81. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

O stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.