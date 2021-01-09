Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.81. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

O stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

