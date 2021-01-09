Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 383,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

