Rebased Market Cap Reaches $211,147.33 (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Rebased has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One Rebased token can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00003459 BTC on popular exchanges. Rebased has a total market cap of $211,147.33 and approximately $62.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00024079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00108950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.38 or 0.00717247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00220314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00052943 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

