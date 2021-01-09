Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.