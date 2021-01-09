Redd 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,549.81 or 0.99870744 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001808 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00044998 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

