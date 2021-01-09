RedFOX Labs [old] Market Capitalization Achieves $1.98 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.83 or 0.04142506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00032519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.00289373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RFOX is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

