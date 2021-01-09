Reef Hits Market Capitalization of $29.75 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $29.75 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00043707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.39 or 0.03732973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00292070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

