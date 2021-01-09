reflect.finance (RFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $250,639.00

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $250,639.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00107922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.63 or 0.00680213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00219171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052506 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.