Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $498.73 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.67 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

