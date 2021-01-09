Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stake Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226,962 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.16% of Regions Financial worth $24,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

