Remme Trading Up 41.4% This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. Remme has a market cap of $3.02 million and $113,410.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, Gate.io and Kuna.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00043778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.75 or 0.04256651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00294711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013172 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, IDEX, DEx.top, Kuna and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

