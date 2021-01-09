Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In related news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 180.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter worth $39,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Renasant by 52.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the second quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Renasant has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

