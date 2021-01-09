Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,302 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Renasant worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 365.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Renasant by 109.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $37.64.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. Research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

