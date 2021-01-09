renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $507.73 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $40,580.29 or 0.99894881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $507.73 million and approximately $37.81 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00024403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00109731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00715140 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00219421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00054422 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 12,512 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.