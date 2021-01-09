Render Token Trading Up 0.9% This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Render Token has a total market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $10,261.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00040409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.00285337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.17 or 0.03237049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

