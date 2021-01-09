Request (REQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $426,967.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, KuCoin, COSS and Radar Relay. Request has a market capitalization of $29.63 million and approximately $426,967.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00283089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.33 or 0.02876473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bitbns, Binance, CoinPlace, Mercatox, Huobi Global, GOPAX, Radar Relay, COSS, Bancor Network, Koinex, CoinExchange, Gate.io, WazirX, Coineal, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

