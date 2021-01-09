Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 9th (AB, ABB, ABCB, ACMR, ADMS, ADTN, ADYX, AGO, ALDX, AMWD)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, January 9th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LEG Immobilien AG is an integrated property company. It manages and develops residential properties primarily in Germany. The company rents apartments; and provides household and care services. LEG Immobilien AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

RH (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

