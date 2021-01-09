Reserve Rights (RSR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $270.24 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 65% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $451.77 million and $270.24 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00107891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.53 or 0.00690111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00219468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052292 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

