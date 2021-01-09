Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

