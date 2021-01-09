Revain (REV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.71 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Revain has a total market cap of $992.85 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00040905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.76 or 0.03478166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00282203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

