Reviewing Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) and People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO)

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) and People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

This table compares Erste Group Bank and People’s Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank 10.26% 4.23% 0.34% People’s Bank of Commerce 20.54% N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Erste Group Bank and People’s Bank of Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 People’s Bank of Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of People’s Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Erste Group Bank and People’s Bank of Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank $10.87 billion 1.28 $1.65 billion $1.81 8.92 People’s Bank of Commerce $22.08 million 1.96 $4.07 million N/A N/A

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than People’s Bank of Commerce.

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats People’s Bank of Commerce on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. The company provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. It also offers account management, payments, digital-banking, and cash logistics services; working capital finance, accounts receivable purchasing, factoring, and structured trade finance; letters of credit, documentary collections, guarantees, equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; and corporate finance advisory and research services. In addition, the company offers trading and market services; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management services; custody, depository, cash management, and trade and export finance services; loan syndication; and asset/liability management services. Further, the company provides discretionary portfolio management services and investment funds. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,373 branches. Erste Group Bank AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About People’s Bank of Commerce

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, certificate of deposit and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, automated clearing house origination services, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, and debit cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Klamath Falls, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.