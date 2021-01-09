Reviewing Gulfport Energy (GPORQ) & Its Peers

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS: GPORQ) is one of 241 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gulfport Energy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -410.97% 4.37% 0.79% Gulfport Energy Competitors -115.45% 43.13% -1.07%

79.3% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.71, indicating that its stock price is 471% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy’s competitors have a beta of 2.18, indicating that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gulfport Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy Competitors 2755 9926 13504 456 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 41.20%. Given Gulfport Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion -$2.00 billion 0.14 Gulfport Energy Competitors $8.60 billion $433.62 million 8.91

Gulfport Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gulfport Energy competitors beat Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 10 MMbbl of oil; and 2,291 Bcf of natural gas and 32 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

