Reviewing IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IDEXX Laboratories and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $395.67, suggesting a potential downside of 22.90%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and StageZero Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $2.41 billion 18.19 $427.72 million $4.89 104.95 StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 198.73 -$3.48 million N/A N/A

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 19.20% 198.91% 25.75% StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21%

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. The company also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. It markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

