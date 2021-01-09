Reviewing Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veoneer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Strattec Security shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Veoneer has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veoneer and Strattec Security’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $1.90 billion 1.20 -$500.00 million ($4.92) -4.16 Strattec Security $385.30 million 0.49 -$7.61 million ($0.91) -53.55

Strattec Security has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veoneer. Strattec Security is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veoneer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Veoneer and Strattec Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 3 5 1 0 1.78 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veoneer presently has a consensus price target of $16.22, suggesting a potential downside of 20.79%. Strattec Security has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.02%. Given Veoneer’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Veoneer is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -37.71% -29.33% -19.22% Strattec Security -1.97% -1.84% -1.16%

Summary

Strattec Security beats Veoneer on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD). The company also provides driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning, and other technologies critical for HAD and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

