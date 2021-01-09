REVV Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.82 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. REVV has a total market cap of $15.82 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One REVV token can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00108546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.00734066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00052490 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,611,583 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.