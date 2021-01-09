Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

