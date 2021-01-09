RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $429.00.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

RH opened at $484.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.95. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $499.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. RH’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RH by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

