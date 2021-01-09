RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RHK.F) (ETR:RHK) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RHK.F) (ETR:RHK) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €15.90 ($18.71) and last traded at €15.98 ($18.80). 2,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.06 ($18.89).

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.87.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RHK.F) (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

