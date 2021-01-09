Ripio Credit Network 1-Day Volume Tops $786,169.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $27.18 million and $786,169.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

