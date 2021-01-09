Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Lifted to “Sector Perform Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from an “underperform underweight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.33.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) alerts:

TSE RBA opened at C$87.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04. The company has a market cap of C$9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 55.92. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of C$37.76 and a 1 year high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$441.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.