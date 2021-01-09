RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Shares Up 0.2%

RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $40.02. 118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.05% of RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

