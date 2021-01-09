RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,088,000.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RMI opened at $21.49 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.