RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 46.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RLI by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in RLI by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

