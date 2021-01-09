Robert Lisy Sells 48,900 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Robert Lisy sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $827,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00.

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.03. 204,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at $6,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,050,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 519.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 392,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 329,416 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 255,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

