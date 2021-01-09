Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $56.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $63.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

