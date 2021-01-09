Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.
In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ RCKT opened at $56.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $63.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
