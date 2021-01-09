Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $61.61

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and traded as high as $63.39. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $63.39, with a volume of 4,006 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.