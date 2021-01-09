ROIyal Coin (ROCO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

ROIyal Coin (CURRENCY:ROCO) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. ROIyal Coin has a market capitalization of $10,132.91 and approximately $3.00 worth of ROIyal Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROIyal Coin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One ROIyal Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROIyal Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00302316 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000149 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

ROIyal Coin Coin Profile

ROIyal Coin is a coin. ROIyal Coin’s total supply is 1,650,763 coins and its circulating supply is 1,645,495 coins. ROIyal Coin’s official website is www.roiyalcoin.pro . ROIyal Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ROIyal Coin Coin Trading

ROIyal Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROIyal Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROIyal Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROIyal Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROIyal Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROIyal Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.