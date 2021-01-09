ROOBEE Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $239,512.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00043778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.75 or 0.04256651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00294711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013172 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,454,370,689 tokens. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

