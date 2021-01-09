Rotten (ROT) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Rotten token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $245,662.98 and $7,762.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00039353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00282785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00029236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,162.95 or 0.02833737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 50,718,110 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

