Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.94.

RDS/A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS/A opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

