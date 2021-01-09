Royale Finance (ROYA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 29.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $2.00 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00106931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00700514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00218591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

