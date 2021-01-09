Ruff (RUFF) Price Hits $0.0086

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $852,146.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ruff Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

