Ruff Trading 62.3% Higher This Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ruff has traded 62.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.18 or 0.04627900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00306688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

