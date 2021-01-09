Rupee (RUP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $54.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 55.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $51,387.26 and approximately $54.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 395.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,696,500 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

